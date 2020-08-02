Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019

He's Here! Nikki Bella and Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Welcome Their First Child

Nikki Bella is a mom!

The Total Bellas star and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a son on Friday.

"7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," the new mom announced on Sunday.

"7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev 👶 proud of my love @thenikkibella," the first-time dad also posted.

The retired WWE star, 36, gave birth to her baby boy one day before her twin sister Brie Bella welcomed her second child: a son.

Bella and former Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev, 38, got engaged during a trip to France in November 2019, two years after starring together on the dance-competition series.

Then in January, Nikki and Brie (already mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe) revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were both pregnant — and their due dates were less than two weeks apart.

"I can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," Nikki told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

The star added, "It's something I've dreamed of my whole life."

Image zoom Nikki and Brie Bella James White

Since then, Nikki and Brie have been documenting their pregnancies and twinning baby bumps on social media and their YouTube channel. And during a May episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Incomparable co-author revealed she and Chigvintsev had a "heart scare" while at a doctor's appointment.

"Artem and I had to drive to L.A. to get our baby double-checked because [my doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart," Nikki said.

"Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about," she continued, saying earlier in the conversation that she's "so grateful to God that the baby's very healthy."

In June, the parents-to-be revealed the sex of their baby during the season 5 finale of Total Bellas. "I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy; I knew it. It's perfect for your personality, and I think you and your boy will have such a good bond," Brie told her sister.

Nikki hosted a fiesta-themed party for the big reveal, telling fans why the theme held a special meaning for the sisters. "My dad is Mexican in such a proud way. That's how we were raised, we were such proud Mexicans. We really want to honor our dad, but unfortunately, we can't invite him because my parents don't speak," she said.

However, the first-time mom had to cancel plans for her baby shower due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower," she told PEOPLE in April. "Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer."

Nikki added, "My baby and I are healthy. I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."