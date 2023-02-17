Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Find Out Son Is Too Sick to Be Ring Bearer as He Misses Wedding

Nikki Bell and Artem Chigvintsev had no idea their toddler wasn't feeling well until it came time for his role in their Parisian wedding

Published on February 17, 2023 01:21 PM
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella 9th Annual Variety Charity Poker & Casino Night, Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2019
Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev were surprised to see their ring bearer was not who they expected.

The couple's son Matteo, 2, was all set to be the ring bearer at the couple's Parisian wedding, but as seen on Thursday night's episode of her E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do, viewers saw why that plan didn't work out.

The Total Bellas star and the Dancing With the Stars pro reached the point in their ceremony where it was time for the rings

"Yeah, so I'm not Matteo but," Nikki's brother, JJ Garcia, says as he steps forward, adding, "He's supposedly not feeling too well right now."

Nikki questions it, but he assures her, "Don't worry about it. Just get married. He'll be alright."

Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' to Give Son Matteo 'Structure'
Nikki Bella/instagram

"Can he come here?" she asks, at which point she learns the toddler has been throwing up.

"Just take a breath. Nicole, he'll be fine," she's assured.

"I really want to go check on Matteo," she says before taking a minute to compose herself and move forward with the ceremony.

Nikki hinted that the couple's plans for Matteo didn't pan out when chatting with PEOPLE about Nikki Bella Says I Do last month.

Nikki Bella and Her Family Head to the Eiffel Tower
Nikki Bella Instagram

"I always had his dream, as a parent, that he's just going to come down the aisle. Everything's going to be so perfect. And that wasn't the case," she admitted.

The couple also talked about limiting how much Matteo appears in any of their TV projects.

"We've always been very protective about — we don't want Matteo to grow up on reality TV," the Total Bellas alum told PEOPLE.

Explaining that it's "very big" for her and husband Chigvintsev, she explained, "We want him to be able to make that decision one day."

Nikki continued, "Even though he's in moments, we didn't let him film a lot. Even in a series, we're very protective of it."

