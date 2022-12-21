Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' as Working Parents to Give Son 'Structure'

Nikki Bella is in a new phase of her life, which consists of being a working mom to an adorable, active toddler.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her hosting gig on Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's new game show, Barmageddon, the Total Bellas star, 38, opened up about the importance of keeping a steady schedule as a working mom.

When it came to creating son Matteo's schedule, she says she and husband Artem Chigvintsev "brought in a sleep trainer when he was six months," to create a good foundation for the now 2-year-old, "and she changed my life."

"She even taught me things as a mom, and I just knew that I would never change it. When I book flights, flights are around nap time and bedtime," she explains.

Sticking to the method is "tiring," but Bella notes that, "when we stick to his schedule, we all are just happier."

Nikki Bella Instagram

"Matteo sleeps 11 to 12 hours a night, he takes two to three-hour naps each day, and he eats well," she happily notes, adding that the key is to keep him "active" between naptime and bedtime.

"Whether he's doing arts and crafts or he's outside playing because his energy's so high, I need to tire him out," she shares. "Even if it's, 'mom needs to do errands,' and he has to come with me. I force him to walk when we have to walk on the streets or in shops. And it's really helped Artem and me with our busy life as entertainers. Matteo's never gotten off track."

The retired WWE wrestler says her toddler "would never even realize that he's stayed in so many different hotels and places."

"I think it's because we've stuck to his routine, and we always make sure there's an extra room that he has his own space," she says. "I never want it to shift. I never want it to change for him."

Bella is also grateful that she's getting the support professionally that she needs to make sure both her career and her family flourish.

Nikki Bella Instagram

"I have to say I've been so blessed to work for shows like Barmageddon, and AGT: Extreme that really made me being a mom a priority," she says, noting they make accommodations for Matteo and his nanny.

"They were just so mindful of it. And as I think a woman, when we become moms, our biggest fear is our career and how is this going to affect it? And when you get to work with amazing companies that actually are mindful of it and make that a part of your world, I've just been so blessed," she shares.

Bella continues, "It's let me do the things that I love doing and do a good job with it, because everything that comes my way, any opportunity, I always think about Matteo and how it affects his life, and his structure, and his routine. And so far it's been amazing."

Nikki Bella Instagram

She notes that the "toddler stage" has been exciting for her and Chigvintsev, who love how Matteo is "so curious about the real world."

"He wants to play beyond his toys. He wants to know why do mom and dad open up these drawers in the kitchen? How do they cook their food?" she says.

"I've had to bring so many real-life things into play," says Bella. "When we're home, I have him out gardening because he's just obsessed with it."