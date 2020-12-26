Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate Their First Christmas with Son Matteo

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are feeling jolly as they celebrate their first Christmas win son Matteo Artemovich.

On Friday, the new mom, 37, shared an adorable photo of her 4-month-old on Instagram. "Merry Christmas 🎄 from our little family to yours," she captioned a photo of the couple kissing their baby boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella also shared a mother-son video showing off their matching Christmas pajamas that were Star Wars-themed. "I feel bad, the matching ones for daddy were all sold out," she said with a laugh.

Prior to the holiday, the dad of one shared an adorable video of him and Matteo sharing a chat in bed. "Just casually talking about what we gonna get mama for Christmas," Chigvintsev, 38, shared.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In preparing for the holiday, the Total Bellas star and Chigvintsev had a Christmas card photoshoot with their little boy and later posted some behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the holiday activity.

“Christmas card shoot 🎅🏻🎄” Bella, 36, captioned one video of the trio. “Loved Teo’s hair blowing in the wind lol.”

“First family Christmas card 👨‍👩‍👦❤️,” Chigvintsev wrote alongside a clip on his own Instagram page.

The Dancing with the Stars pro also shared a sweet video of just Bella with Matteo, showing the Total Bellas star holding their son and giving him a kiss. “My whole world ❤️❤️ #blessed #family #love,” he captioned it.

Bella is celebrating all the milestones this holiday season — last month, she marked her first Thanksgiving as a mother, and in October, she dressed her little one up as Baby Yoda for Halloween.

"Beyond grateful for the priceless things in life," Bella captioned a series of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration. "2020 has been unexpected to say the least. I couldn’t stop thanking God for the blessings he has given me this year. So thankful for the magical moments, my family, good friends and health. Sending so much love, light and prayers to the ones that didn't have the holiday they imagined."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo on July 31, less than 24 hours before Bella’s twin sister Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

In August, the Bella twins opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, raving about the love they have for their expanding families.