Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Take First Family Christmas Card Photoshoot with Son Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are preparing for their first Christmas with 4-month-old Matteo

It’s baby Matteo’s first Christmas (card)!

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev posted some behind-the-scenes videos and photos from a recent Christmas card shoot with their 4-month-old son, Matteo Artemovich. “Christmas card shoot 🎅🏻🎄” Bella, 36, captioned one video of the trio. “Loved Teo’s hair blowing in the wind lol.”

“First family Christmas card 👨‍👩‍👦❤️,” Chigvintsev wrote alongside a clip on his own Instagram page.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, also shared a sweet video of just Bella with Matteo, showing the Total Bellas star holding their son and giving him a kiss. “My whole world ❤️❤️ #blessed #family #love,” he captioned it.

Bella is celebrating all the milestones this holiday season — last month, she marked her first Thanksgiving as a mother, and in October, she dressed her little one up as Baby Yoda for Halloween.

"Beyond grateful for the priceless things in life," Bella captioned a series of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration. "2020 has been unexpected to say the least. I couldn’t stop thanking God for the blessings he has given me this year. So thankful for the magical moments, my family, good friends and health. Sending so much love, light and prayers to the ones that didn't have the holiday they imagined."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo on July 31, less than 24 hours before Bella’s twin sister Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

In August, the Bella twins opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, raving about the love they have for their expanding families.

"I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," the mom of one said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."