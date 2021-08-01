Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate Matteo's 1st Birthday: 'The Most Incredible Year'

"Mama and Dada loves you so so much," Chigvintsev captioned a series of photos of his Total Bellas family on Instagram

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are celebrating the first birthday of their first child, Matteo Artemovich.

On Saturday, Bella, 37, shared a sweet message for her young son on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of the trio posing behind his birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️," she captioned the shot. "This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It's been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn't have asked for a better baby boy than you!"

She continued: "You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here's to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc 🐻🥳🦊🎈."

Chigvintsev, 39, also wrote a birthday message to Matteo on Instagram. "Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much," he wrote beside a carousel of pictures from the family's celebration.

Despite sharing some heartwarming milestones, the first year of Matteo's life has been challenging for the new parents. During a November appearance with twin sister Brie Bella on The Tamron Hall Show, Nikki revealed the couple's plans to attend therapy after a rocky start to parenthood, especially when Chigvintsev left to film season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard," Bella told Hall two days after her fiancé took home the Mirror Ball trophy with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"We're going to start [therapy] after the season and it's mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship," she told the Bachelorette alum. "Because Artem and I don't ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married."

In January, Nikki confirmed the couple followed through on their plans on Bristowe's podcast Off the Vine. The Total Bellas star said Chigvintsev "doesn't realize his tone" whenever he "gets really stressed."

The conversation began when Bristowe admitted to occasionally clashing with Chigvintsev while competing on the ABC reality show. Bella, who sparked a relationship with the professional dancer after being partnered with him on season 25, said the Russian was "super strict" and even called then-fiancé John Cena about possibly quitting.

"I remember during dress rehearsals sometimes I'd be like, 'Is he mad at me?'" Bella told Bristowe. "It would make me feel really off. It would just be his tone. It was hard, it was hard on me a lot."

Bella and Cena called off their engagement in July 2018, a year-and-a-half before the professional wrestler began dating Chigvintsev. The new couple got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France before welcoming Matteo into the world eight months later.