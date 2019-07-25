Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev Has 'Baby Fever' — But Insists Kids Are Not in 'Near Future'

Nikki Bella is reigning in Artem Chigvintsev’s “baby fever.”

The new couple made their relationship official last week after dating with “no labels” for nearly four months, and stepped out together for the 9th Annual Variety The Children’s Charity Poker and Casino Night on Wednesday, where they talked to PEOPLE about their plans as a couple.

“Artem, even when we were just friends and dancing, he would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first,” Bella, 35, tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future.’ “

The former WWE wrestler revealed that while her and Chigvintsev, 37, were still just friends and paired up on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, the pro also told her he thought she was meant to be a mom one day.

“I remember he used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. It’s so weird to think you weren’t,’ ” Bella says. “At that point when we were dancing. I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’ “

For right now, the Total Bellas star is mostly just excited about being able to publicly share her relationship.

“It feels so good and I don’t have to hide it. I’m such a grabby person, like so PDA,” she tells PEOPLE. “And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’ “

“But it’s fun,” she adds. “It’s nice because now it’s like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”