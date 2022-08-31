Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Take Their Son Matteo to the Eiffel Tower After Paris Wedding

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's young son is already a world traveler!

Matteo, 2, is exploring Paris after his parents announced on Instagram Monday that they had tied the knot. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the the Total Bellas star, 38, and Dancing with the Stars pro, 40, tied the knot in the City of Light over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Bella posted pictures of an outing with her husband and son at the Eiffel Tower, summing up the sightseeing as "un instant magique," French for "a magic moment."

The mom of one popped in a red dress with platform sandals, while Chigvintsev kept cool in a blue and white striped tee, and Matteo looked cute in a yellow button down and white shorts. Bella held her son in a carousel of snaps before the iconic landmark, and sweetly kissed Chigvintsev on the cheek in a family selfie.

Bella announced the happy news that they got married Monday, captioning a photo of her and her new husband's hands with wedding bands, "We said I DO."

She also shared a picture of her and Chigvintsev embracing and taking in the Paris skyline as they toasted their newlywed status.

"We both can't stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev," she wrote of another photo of their hands on her Instagram Story.

Bella also teased, "Can't wait to share the entire journey with you," sharing the news that the wedding will be featured in a four-part E! special titled Nikki Bella Says I Do.

In January 2020, Bella announced on Instagram that Chigvintsev proposed during a romantic trip to France two months prior. "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️," she wrote in the post. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Shortly after, she revealed that they were expecting their first child together, telling PEOPLE at the time that that having a child is "something I've dreamed of my whole life."

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — less than 24 hours before Bella's twin sister, Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

The next month, Bella reflected on the first time she saw Chigvintsev hold their baby and what that moment meant to her.

"It made me so emotional," she told PEOPLE. "It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged."

She continued, "But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life. Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."

The couple first connected when they paired together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017, although the retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at the time. But in July 2018, Bella and Cena officially ended their relationship after six years together.

The DWTS pair reconnected later that year and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2019.