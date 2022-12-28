Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple with Son Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are loving Christmas with their toddler.

The Total Bellas star, 39, and Dancing with the Stars pro, 40, spent the holiday cuddling in matching Christmas pajamas with son Matteo, 2, which she shared in a photo carousel on Instagram Sunday.

"🎄☃️ Merry Christmas! 🎅🏻🥁 Love The Chigvintsev's 🥂✨🍷," she captioned the set of photos, where the family posed in front of the Christmas tree.

A day prior, Bella shared a sweet photo of Artem and Matteo posing with Santa. The 2-year-old is perched on Santa's lap, but clings to his dad who crouches beside them for the photo.

"My boys 🥰❤️🎅🏻," she captioned the shot.

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — less than 24 hours before Bella's twin sister, Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

The next month, Nikki reflected on the first time she saw Chigvintsev hold their baby and what that moment meant to her.

"It made me so emotional," she told PEOPLE. "It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged."

She continued, "But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life. Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."

The couple also celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple this year after tying the knot in Paris in August.

Nikki and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding in 2018.

In March 2019, Nikki and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.