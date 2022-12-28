Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple with Son Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev — who share son Matteo, 2 — tied the knot in Paris over the summer

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 05:25 PM
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple with Son Matteo
Photo: Nikki Bella/instagram

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are loving Christmas with their toddler.

The Total Bellas star, 39, and Dancing with the Stars pro, 40, spent the holiday cuddling in matching Christmas pajamas with son Matteo, 2, which she shared in a photo carousel on Instagram Sunday.

"🎄☃️ Merry Christmas! 🎅🏻🥁 Love The Chigvintsev's 🥂✨🍷," she captioned the set of photos, where the family posed in front of the Christmas tree.

A day prior, Bella shared a sweet photo of Artem and Matteo posing with Santa. The 2-year-old is perched on Santa's lap, but clings to his dad who crouches beside them for the photo.

"My boys 🥰❤️🎅🏻," she captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bella and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — less than 24 hours before Bella's twin sister, Brie, welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan.

The next month, Nikki reflected on the first time she saw Chigvintsev hold their baby and what that moment meant to her.

"It made me so emotional," she told PEOPLE. "It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged."

She continued, "But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life. Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."

The couple also celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple this year after tying the knot in Paris in August.

Nikki and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding in 2018.

In March 2019, Nikki and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.

Related Articles
Nikki Bella and Her Family Head to the Eiffel Tower
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Take Their Son Matteo to the Eiffel Tower After Paris Wedding
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Artem Chigvintsev Celebrates His 'Beautiful' Wife Nikki Bella on Her 39th Birthday: 'Love You to Bits'
Artem Chigvintsev; Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: 'We Both Can't Stop Smiling'
Brie Bella christmas 2022
Brie Bella and Husband Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids in Cute Family Photo: 'Sending Love'
Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Role She Wants Son Matteo to Have in Wedding with Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki bella and her family
Nikki Bella Shares Details of the Sweet Moment She Knew Artem Chigvintsev Was an 'Amazing' Dad
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship Timeline
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Nikki Bella Worried Artem Chigvintsev Had Cold Feet Ahead of Their Wedding: 'My Groom Ran Away'
Brie Bella and Husband Bryan are Mad Scientists with Buddy — with Daughter Birdie as the Monster
Brie Bella and Husband Are Scientists in Adorable Family Halloween Photos: 'Went a Little Mad'
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Nikki Bella Calls Being Married to Artem Chigvintsev 'the Best Feeling' as She Details Romantic Wedding
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella Says Exchanging Vows Was Her Favorite Moment from Parisian Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella talks her wedding dresses for Brides
Nikki Bella Explains Why She Walked Herself Down the Aisle at Her Wedding: 'I Don't Need to Be Given Away'
Nikki Bella Says She Bought 1 of Her 4 Wedding Dresses During Her Prior Engagement 5 Years Ago . PHOTO CREDIT: Tawni Bannister for Brides
Nikki Bella Says She Bought 1 of Her 4 Wedding Dresses During Her Prior Engagement 5 Years Ago
Nikki Bella/Instagram
All Grown Up! Nikki Bella Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and Son Matteo
Artem Chigvintsev Vulture Festival, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021
Artem Chigvintsev Says Returning to 'DWTS' as a Married Man Has Changed His Perspective as a Pro
Nikki Bella Instagram; Brie Bella; Nikki Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella Say Their Sons 'Act Like Brothers': 'Perfect Little Tag Team'