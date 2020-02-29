Pregnant Nikki Bella Proudly Shows Off Her 17-Week Baby Bump

Pregnant Nikki Bella is counting down the days until she can have a glass of wine.

On Friday, the Total Bellas star gave her followers an update on her 17-week baby bump in an Instagram Story selfie as well as in a post about her wine label with twin sister Brie, who is also pregnant.

“Pregnant women, you can store this,” the siblings said in a video promoting their wine label Belle Radici. “After your baby comes out this ages well,” Nikki said as Brie added, “That’s what we’re going to celebrate with.”

On her Instagram Story, Nikki gave a better look at her growing bump, adding a heart-eyes emoji next to the mirror selfie.

In January, the Bella twins revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant — and due only a week and a half apart.

Nikki Bella/Instagram

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie, 26, said at the time. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Nikki and Brie Bella

Brie already shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband and fellow pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, while Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Last weekend, Nikki showed off her growing belly in a series of Instagram Story videos while talking about how much her body had changed over the course of just a few days.

Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella/ Instagram

“I can’t believe I fit into this dress; this was a struggle right now. But I did, even though my boobs are so big it’s causing big gaps,” she said, pulling on the dress near her shoulders to illustrate her point. “I feel like I’m gonna tear this dress but it looks good, right?”

The first-time mom-to-be continued, “My bump has gotten so much bigger, literally, since Thursday. Look how cute!”