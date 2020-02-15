Pregnant Nikki Bella Says She's Feeling 'So Much Better' as She Shows Off Her 15-Week Baby Bump

Nikki Bella is already through her first 15 weeks of pregnancy!

The Total Bellas star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, showed off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story Saturday and gave her followers an update on how the pregnancy is going thus far.

“Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I should say we, I feel like I leave Artem out of this a lot,” Nikki, 36, told the camera. “We turned 15 weeks, look at that, my baby. It’s always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I’m trying to take selfies in the mirror and it all gets really hard.”

“But I am very excited,” the former WWE star added. “I’ve been feeling so much better. Definitely beginning of the week, I definitely was run down and starting to feel sick again, but I got an IV and I have to say, prescribed by my doctors so if you guys do IVs and your pregnant, go through your doctor first. It really helped me a lot.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals the Sweet Treat She’s Craving at 15 Weeks: ‘I’ve Been Addicted’

Nikki explained that she and her twin sister Brie, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, kept her Valentine’s Day plans very low-key.

“Brie and I finally rested last night, we did not do Valentine’s Day dinner, we were all in bed at like 7:30,” the mom-to-be said. “But yeah I am feeling so much better, and I want to start training a lot again. I have not been training and I see it in my legs which is fine, a little bit in my arms, but I am finally starting to get on that. 15 weeks! Yay!”

After the videos, Nikki posted a photo on her Instagram Story of the growing baby bump and wrote, “Fifteen weeks.”

Image zoom Artem and Nikki Nikki Bella/Instagram

Last month, Nikki and Brie revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant — which came as a “shock” to both of them.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie, 36, told PEOPLE at the time. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Image zoom James White

RELATED: Brie Bella Shows Off Baby Bump as She Steps Out with Husband Daniel Bryan

Also on Friday, Nikki shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Chigvintsev, thanking him for his “patience, love, support, faith, and strength.”

“Happy VDay Click ❤️ Throwback to when we locked up our hopes for the future in Germany,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “It’s been a rollercoaster ride I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday.”

Chigvintsev, 37, an equally sweet message on the social media platform, writing in a post of his own, “Happy Valentine my love ❤️ I’m so excited what’s ahead of us, you are one of a kind and I wouldn’t change a bit, I love you just the way you are 🦄.”