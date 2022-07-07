Nikki Bella's 23-month-old son Matteo came down with a stomach bug while on vacation in Lake Tahoe with their family

Nikki Bella Says Son's Stomach Bug While on Vacation Was 'Biggest Challenge Yet as a Mom'

Nikki Bella is opening up about her biggest mom challenge to date.

During a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki sits down to chat with Brie Bella while the sisters are in Lake Tahoe together on vacation with their families. Nikki says that during the trip, her 23-month-old son Matteo Artemovich, whom she shares with Artem Chigvintsev, came down with "a really bad stomach bug ."

"My poor baby boy," says Nikki, who shares that her son caught the virus a day and a half into their vacation.

"This has been the biggest challenge yet as a mom. It makes you so emotional and you break down. Like we're having so much fun [on vacation], why did this have to happen?" says Nikki. "But to see your little one in so much pain, and you can't do anything..."

"And you know it's not gonna be the last time," adds Brie, who is also on the trip with husband Daniel Bryan and their kids Buddy Dessert, 23 months, and Birdie Joe, 5.

"Because you think we'll get through this and it'll never happen again, and then it'll happen again," says Brie.

On Thursday, Nikki offered an update on her son's health with a post on Instagram.

"Someone is feeling better for our last day of vacay at the lake ❤️," she writes alongside adorable photos of Matteo enjoying the outdoors.

Nikki welcomed Matteo with Chigvintsev on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed Buddy on Aug. 1.

Following their sons' birth last year, ​​the Bellas told PEOPLE that they were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.