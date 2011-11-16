Niki Taylor Welcomes Son Rex Harrison

The model, 36, and her husband, a former NASCAR driver Burney Lamar, welcomed son Rex Harrison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:03 a.m.

It’s a boy for Niki Taylor and Burney Lamar! The model, 36, and her husband, former NASCAR driver Burney Lamar, welcomed son Rex Harrison on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:03 a.m., they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Weighing in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 19 inches long, baby boy joins sister Ciel, 2½, and twin brothers Jake and Hunter, 16.

Taylor and Lamar, 31 — who wed in December 2006 — announced they were expecting in May. The model blogged her pregnancy for PEOPLE.com — check out her entries here.