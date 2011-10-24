Niki Taylor's Blog: Time for Tacos for Two!

My baby is "thinking outside the bun" daily, and that thought is three hard tacos with no sour cream, a bean burrito with no red sauce and of course, a Sierra Mist to wash it all down. For those of you who want to do the quick order, it would be the #8, to be exact!

Since making her debut on the cover of Seventeen at age 14, Taylor has become one of the industry’s most recognized faces, at one point appearing on six covers in the same month.

After a near-fatal car accident in 2001, Taylor underwent 41 surgeries and multiple blood transfusions during her recovery. Earlier this year, she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, with the American Red Cross as her charity of choice.

Taylor, 36, currently makes her home in Nashville with husband Burney Lamar, daughter Ciel, 2½, and twin sons Jake and Hunter, 16. You can find her on Twitter.



Alright — recapping my last eight months pregnant: oh, where to start?!

I know, let’s start with cravings — what is that? That thing that goes off in your head or that smell that rises up your nose or that commercial that screams, “You must have a soda and French fries RIGHT NOW!!”

I don’t really get it — is this little tiny baby that is growing inside of me writing out his or her order down there and making demands to be satisfied right now? Yes, that is exactly how it happens.

My baby is “thinking outside the bun” daily, and that thought is three hard tacos with no sour cream, a bean burrito with no red sauce and of course, a Sierra Mist to wash it all down. For those of you who want to do the quick order, it would be the no. 8, to be exact!

All I can say is that I live in a neighborhood where nothing and I mean NOTHING is open past 10 p.m., so this little one is already dialed in to the fact that Taco Bell is the only restaurant open until 3 a.m. — enough said.

If his or her kicks and movement are any indication, I think this baby is going to be wild. I know he or she will be a great distraction for ever-busy big sister Ciel. Lord, a mom needs some distractions every now and then!

I have never seen a girl with quite so much CONSTANT energy!! Sometimes I’m like, “Don’t you want to go play with Barbies?” Not this kid — she is all sneakers, dirt mover, stick collector and monkey on the jungle gym. I really can’t believe that we are at 2½ years already. I know that this new baby will be constantly entertained by Ciel and big brothers Jake and Hunter.

When you have multiple pregnancies, it’s funny how you remember how much weight you’ve gained with each one. Now, I can’t remember what I just did 10 minutes ago but I can clearly recall what those numbers were with each pregnancy. I don’t even really know why it stands out in my mind, but it does like a neon sign.

With the twins I gained 75 lbs. (Yes, I said 75!), with Ciel I gained 60 lbs. and it looks like I am headed towards a better target of 45 lbs. with this one. (I seem to be a 40-plus kind of a gal!)

With baby no. 4, I’ve learned by now that it is much better to be aware of the numbers if I want to be able to breathe during my ninth month. When you’re 5’11” and you realize that your respiratory system sounds like an overweight pug breathing in your ear, it’s time to watch the numbers!

I have never shied away from the challenges of taking the weight off though; I actually enjoy that part. I’ve learned that about myself over the years — I like to create shock values every now and then. But as I write this blog right now, all I am thinking about is one number … and that would be a no. 8 with a Sierra Mist.