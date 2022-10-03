Niecy Nash Reveals How She Responded to Daughter When She Asked How Her Mom Identified

Niecy Nash wasn't exactly sure how to answer daughter Dia when she asked her mom how she identified ahead of her marriage to Jessica Betts.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the comedian, 52, recalls the moment when her youngest daughter, 22, asked her mom how she identified, admitting that she was "confused" at how to answer.

"Dia, your youngest, really wanted you to label things," host Tamron Hall says to Nash. "We talk so much about LGBTQ+, binary, non-binary, and I know people were asking, well what is Niecy Nash? Is she bisexual...? You were getting these questions."

"How did you discuss it with the kids who were trying to understand?" asks Hall.

"My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?' " Nash recalls, noting that her daughter then asked the question again.

The actress says she told her daughter she identified as "Black and your mama," as the audience erupted in laughter.

"And [Dia] was like, 'No, you gotta know, Mom.' She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning," Nash admits.

After watching the show, Nash says her daughter asked her the same question about how she identified.

"And I was like, 'Girl, I'm more confused now than I was before this. I don't know. If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I'm Jess-sexual,' " she says, pointing to her wife next to her. "I've never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don't know. But right now I know I'm happy, I said, 'Write that down.' "

ABC via Getty

The Claws star previously opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to Betts in September 2020, describing their surprise nuptials as a "going into myself" rather than a "coming out."

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash explained at the time. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," she added of her decision to marry Betts. "I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person."

"I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way," Nash told PEOPLE. "So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."