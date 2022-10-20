One hospital system is making Halloween special for babies in their neonatal intensive care units.

Advocate Aurora Health is encouraging the families of their tiniest patients — babies in NICU units across Illinois and Wisconsin — to dress them up for their very first Halloween in specially-made creative costumes.

The tradition dates back several years, with some adjustments made in recent years in light of safety regulations surrounding the pandemic. Instead of hospital employees dressing the babies up for their parents, parents now dress the kids up, adding another fun component for them during what can be an emotional time.

Advocate Children's Hospital shared some of the special costumes on Facebook Wednesday, with costumes including a giraffe, a mandrake from Harry Potter, twin crayons, ketchup and mustard and so many more cute creations, all made by the families of the patients in the spirit of the holiday.

"TOO CUTE TO SPOOK!" the hospital captioned the photos, explaining how "parents with babies in our neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across Chicagoland are getting into the Halloween spirit!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. L: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital C: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital R: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital

There's also a social media contest — known as the annual Advocate Children's Hospital NICU Halloween Costume Bash — where the public can vote for their favorite costume by liking the photos on their Facebook page.

The photos were posted with crafty captions celebrating the infants' first spooky season.

"RAWR! Baby Tylan is a cuddly lion who loves to be held!" the caption to the baby lion read.

Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. L: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital C: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital R: Caption Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital (permission given from hospital) Hospitalized Preemies Dress Up for Halloween Despite being hospitalized this October, Advocate Aurora Health’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) across the health system’s hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin are dressing up for their first Halloween. Parents of the pint-sized patients have been invited to dress their baby in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Advocate Children’s Hospital’s and Aurora Health Care’s Facebook pages, are sure to bring a smile to your face. This year’s costumes include twin crayons, a tin man, a scarecrow, a witchy mermaid, a giraffe, and more!. PHOTO: Advocate Aurora Health. Advocate Children’s Hospital

"We're batty over how cute Noel looks in his costume!" the hospital wrote alongside the baby Batman's photo.

The photos with the most reactions by 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 will win a prize, though the hospital noted, "We think they are ALL winners!"