Nicole Williams English Shares First Photo of Daughter India: 'I'll Never Forget These Moments'

Nicole Williams English is sharing the first look at her newborn baby girl.

The WAGS LA star, 34, and husband Larry English, 36, pose with daughter India Moon, 2 weeks, in a newborn photo shoot shared with PEOPLE exclusively.

In the shot, the couple stands together with the former NFL star holding India as Nicole supports her, all with their eyes closed.

The new mom tells PEOPLE she was excited to work with photographer Patty Othon

"I think I booked her the minute I found out my due date because she's the best when it comes to baby photography," Nicole raves. "Patty said to set up the shoot at just about a week old because babies are still bendy and flexible and are sleepy throughout the shoot, so it's easy to place them into cute positions and they don't even know what is going on."

Courtesy Nicole Williams English

Already having developed a rhythm with her newborn, Nicole admits, "I was worried because India wants to eat ALL the time and I wanted to make sure we got through the shoot smoothly."

"She allowed us to do 5 looks and slept almost the whole way through," she says, noting that there was one accident on set while baby India was posing without a diaper on.

"Being first-time parents and watching your little baby in all of these cute little poses, with little flower crowns on her tiny head, was just an out-of-body experience," Nicole tells PEOPLE.

"Like I can't believe she's ours! I'll never forget these moments with her."

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Sharing the exciting news with PEOPLE after their baby girl's birth, the new mom revealed she welcomed her daughter after a difficult labor and delivery.

"Our sweet baby girl is here and we are over the moon in love!!!" Williams English told PEOPLE in a statement. "We went in for our routine fetal monitoring appointment, and it turned out that I was developing preeclampsia. My doctor said, 'We are having this baby like, TODAY.' "

"We drove directly to the hospital, and within a few hours, our baby girl was in our arms. It was the scariest moment but as soon as we both heard her cry it was the happiest moment of our lives," she continued. "Larry and I can't stop staring at her!"

Williams English is now focused on her recovery and adjusting to life as a new mom. "I'm just taking my time now to heal and recover and enjoy being her mom. We are so grateful we were blessed with a healthy baby girl. That's all we ever wanted."