Nicole Williams English Shares First Photo of Daughter India: 'I'll Never Forget These Moments'

Nicole Williams English and former NFL star Larry English welcomed their first baby, daughter India Moon, earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 04:11 PM
Nicole Williams English and Larry English Share First Look at Daughter India
Photo: Patty Othon | @patty.othon

Nicole Williams English is sharing the first look at her newborn baby girl.

The WAGS LA star, 34, and husband Larry English, 36, pose with daughter India Moon, 2 weeks, in a newborn photo shoot shared with PEOPLE exclusively.

In the shot, the couple stands together with the former NFL star holding India as Nicole supports her, all with their eyes closed.

The new mom tells PEOPLE she was excited to work with photographer Patty Othon

"I think I booked her the minute I found out my due date because she's the best when it comes to baby photography," Nicole raves. "Patty said to set up the shoot at just about a week old because babies are still bendy and flexible and are sleepy throughout the shoot, so it's easy to place them into cute positions and they don't even know what is going on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicole Williams English baby
Courtesy Nicole Williams English

Already having developed a rhythm with her newborn, Nicole admits, "I was worried because India wants to eat ALL the time and I wanted to make sure we got through the shoot smoothly."

"She allowed us to do 5 looks and slept almost the whole way through," she says, noting that there was one accident on set while baby India was posing without a diaper on.

"Being first-time parents and watching your little baby in all of these cute little poses, with little flower crowns on her tiny head, was just an out-of-body experience," Nicole tells PEOPLE.

"Like I can't believe she's ours! I'll never forget these moments with her."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (13035523as) Larry English and pregnant Nicole Williams English walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion show The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, Runway, Miami Swim Week, The W Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 16 Jul 2022
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Sharing the exciting news with PEOPLE after their baby girl's birth, the new mom revealed she welcomed her daughter after a difficult labor and delivery.

"Our sweet baby girl is here and we are over the moon in love!!!" Williams English told PEOPLE in a statement. "We went in for our routine fetal monitoring appointment, and it turned out that I was developing preeclampsia. My doctor said, 'We are having this baby like, TODAY.' "

"We drove directly to the hospital, and within a few hours, our baby girl was in our arms. It was the scariest moment but as soon as we both heard her cry it was the happiest moment of our lives," she continued. "Larry and I can't stop staring at her!"

Williams English is now focused on her recovery and adjusting to life as a new mom. "I'm just taking my time now to heal and recover and enjoy being her mom. We are so grateful we were blessed with a healthy baby girl. That's all we ever wanted."

Related Articles
Nicole Williams English baby
Nicole Williams English and Husband Larry English Welcome First Baby: 'Over the Moon in Love'
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr50jNunOo/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Meghan McCain/Instagram
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
Nicole Williams' Christmas-Themed Baby Shower
See Inside Nicole Williams English's Christmas-Themed Baby Shower for Daughter on the Way: Photos
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
diddy christmas baby girl 2022
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpKO2YvvOw/?hl=en ashleygreene Verified The most magical Christmas yet. #merrychristmas #grateful 3h
Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's First Christmas: 'Most Magical Christmas Yet'
Tessa Hilton Celebrates Christmas as Mom of 2
Tessa Hilton Shares Photos from Her First Christmas as Mom of 2: 'Our Happy Place'
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson Celebrates 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce and Ramona Agruma
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot
Nick Cannon Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Daughter Onyx Wearing a Crown
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!