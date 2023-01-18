Nicole Williams English and Husband Larry English Welcome First Baby: 'Over the Moon in Love'

Nicole Williams English and Larry English are officially parents!

The WAGS LA star, 34, and former NFL player husband Larry English, 36, welcomed their first baby together, daughter India Moon English, on Friday, Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby India weighed 6 lbs., 11oz. and measured 19 inches long at birth.

Sharing the exciting news with PEOPLE, the new mom reveals she welcomed her daughter after a difficult labor and delivery.

"Our sweet baby girl is here and we are over the moon in love!!!" Williams English tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We went in for our routine fetal monitoring appointment, and it turned out that I was developing preeclampsia. My doctor said, 'we are having this baby like, TODAY.'"

Phillip Faraone/Getty

"We drove directly to the hospital, and within a few hours, our baby girl was in our arms. It was the scariest moment but as soon as we both heard her cry it was the happiest moment of our lives," she continues. "Larry and I can't stop staring at her!"

Williams English is now focused on her recovery and adjusting to life as a new mom. "I'm just taking my time now to heal and recover and enjoy being her mom. We are so grateful we were blessed with a healthy baby girl. That's all we ever wanted."

"India Moon is surrounded by so much unconditional love," she adds. "Thank you to all the nurses and doctors and my amazing husband, that were on this journey with me. I'm so excited about this next chapter."

Irma Lomidze

Last month, the couple shared exclusive photos from their Christmas-themed baby shower with PEOPLE, revealing scenes from the gorgeous shimmery space.

Guests were greeted by ballerinas dancing to the soundtrack of The Nutcracker upon entering the wintery celebration — thrown by Williams English's best friend Natalie Halcro, alongside Etiquette LA Event Planning — which was whimsically decorated with white balloons by Balloon Studio LA and snowflakes dancing across the ceiling.

Snow-covered Christmas trees by King of Christmas lined the room, which was filled with festive treats from Sugar Trip LA that went along with the theme.

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Williams English first revealed the news that she and English were expecting while taking the runway at Miami Swim Fashion Week.

During the show, Williams English was joined on the runway by English, holding hands briefly before English loosened the tie on her robe and she took it off, revealing a black bikini and a baby bump.

English bent down and kissed Williams English's belly, then shared a kiss with her before returning backstage. Later, the couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!!" the mom-to-be wrote. "Baby English loading …👶🏽⏲"