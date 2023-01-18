Nicole Williams English and Husband Larry English Welcome First Baby: 'Over the Moon in Love'

Nicole Williams English and Larry English have welcomed their first baby together, daughter India Moon

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 01:55 PM
Nicole Williams English baby
Photo: Courtesy Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English and Larry English are officially parents!

The WAGS LA star, 34, and former NFL player husband Larry English, 36, welcomed their first baby together, daughter India Moon English, on Friday, Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby India weighed 6 lbs., 11oz. and measured 19 inches long at birth.

Sharing the exciting news with PEOPLE, the new mom reveals she welcomed her daughter after a difficult labor and delivery.

"Our sweet baby girl is here and we are over the moon in love!!!" Williams English tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We went in for our routine fetal monitoring appointment, and it turned out that I was developing preeclampsia. My doctor said, 'we are having this baby like, TODAY.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicole-Williams-Larry-English
Phillip Faraone/Getty

"We drove directly to the hospital, and within a few hours, our baby girl was in our arms. It was the scariest moment but as soon as we both heard her cry it was the happiest moment of our lives," she continues. "Larry and I can't stop staring at her!"

Williams English is now focused on her recovery and adjusting to life as a new mom. "I'm just taking my time now to heal and recover and enjoy being her mom. We are so grateful we were blessed with a healthy baby girl. That's all we ever wanted."

"India Moon is surrounded by so much unconditional love," she adds. "Thank you to all the nurses and doctors and my amazing husband, that were on this journey with me. I'm so excited about this next chapter."

Nicole Williams' Christmas-Themed Baby Shower
Irma Lomidze

Last month, the couple shared exclusive photos from their Christmas-themed baby shower with PEOPLE, revealing scenes from the gorgeous shimmery space.

Guests were greeted by ballerinas dancing to the soundtrack of The Nutcracker upon entering the wintery celebration — thrown by Williams English's best friend Natalie Halcro, alongside Etiquette LA Event Planning — which was whimsically decorated with white balloons by Balloon Studio LA and snowflakes dancing across the ceiling.

Snow-covered Christmas trees by King of Christmas lined the room, which was filled with festive treats from Sugar Trip LA that went along with the theme.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (13035523as) Larry English and pregnant Nicole Williams English walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion show The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, Runway, Miami Swim Week, The W Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 16 Jul 2022
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Williams English first revealed the news that she and English were expecting while taking the runway at Miami Swim Fashion Week.

During the show, Williams English was joined on the runway by English, holding hands briefly before English loosened the tie on her robe and she took it off, revealing a black bikini and a baby bump.

English bent down and kissed Williams English's belly, then shared a kiss with her before returning backstage. Later, the couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!!" the mom-to-be wrote. "Baby English loading …👶🏽⏲"

Related Articles
Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CninmRDLwp4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified One week with my little love ✨ I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… “You don’t know what love is until you have your own child.” My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍 1h
Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
Elizabeth A. Davis poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXUhPWOPFI/
'1776' Actress Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl — 1 Day After Her Broadway Show Closed
Frank Ray, his wife Emily, family and new baby
Frank Ray Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Olivia: 'My Whole World Got So Much Bigger'
Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, Sylvie
HGTV's Jenny and Dave Marrs Celebrate Daughter Sylvie's 11th Birthday with Sweet Tributes
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Beams as Scott Van Pelt Congratulates Him on Welcoming a Daughter
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Welcomes a Baby Girl Two Days Before NFL Team's Wild Card Win
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zoe Kazan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are 'Ecstatic' About New Baby, Says Source: 'It's Been a Long Road'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland Says Being a First-Time Mom Has 'Been Incredible': 'Best Job I've Ever Had'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'