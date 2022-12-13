See Inside Nicole Williams' Christmas-Themed Baby Shower for Daughter on the Way: Photos

Nicole Williams is already getting her baby into the Christmas spirit!

The pregnant WAGS LA star, 35, celebrated her daughter on the way on Sunday evening with a Christmas-themed baby shower in Los Angeles, attended by family and friends.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE from the party, Williams can be seen wearing a white maxi sweater dress that showed off her baby bump.

Guests were greeted by ballerinas dancing to the soundtrack of The Nutcracker upon entering the wintery celebration — put together by Etiquette LA Event Planning — which was whimsically decorated with white balloons and snowflakes dancing across the ceiling.

Snow-covered Christmas trees by King of Christmas lined the room, which was filled with festive treats that went along with the theme.

Best friend Christina Milian provided delicious powdered sugar-dusted beignets from her and Elizabeth Morris' brand, Beignet Box. Williams' home chef, Thalia, with help from The Soma House, provided the mom-to-be's vegan favorites — like Beyond Empanadas and Beyond Chilli — to warm the crowd from the inside out.

Williams, who is expecting her first baby with former NFL player husband Larry English, 36, was also joined by famous friends at the party, including Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, Kourtney Kardashian, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kimora Lee Simmons, with many of the moms bringing their little ones along.

In a separate room, the youngest guests enjoyed a paint-your-own nutcracker station and another station where they could stuff winter-themed stuffed, animals, both provided by Craft and Play Little Art studio.

The pregnant model opted out of a baby gift registry, instead asking that guests donate to Moe Dogge Animal Rescue, an animal rescue in Lebanon whose main mission is to save street dogs from horrific living situations, starvation, neglect and abuse.

Williams first revealed the news that she and English are expecting while taking the runway at Miami Swim Fashion Week.

During the show, Williams was joined on the runway by English, holding hands briefly before English loosened the tie on her robe and she took it off, revealing a black bikini and a baby bump.

English bent down and kissed Williams' belly, then shared a kiss with her before returning backstage. Later, the couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!!" the mom-to-be wrote. "Baby English loading …👶🏽⏲"

In September, Williams shared the exciting news on Instagram that she and English are expecting a baby girl.

Williams and English tied the knot in May 2017 after more than five years together at the Montage Laguna Beach in California.