WAGS'Nicole Williams Reveals Pregnancy During Sports Illustrated Fashion Show — See Her Bump!

The model, 34, and former NFL player husband Larry English went through IVF in late 2021 while trying for their first baby

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (13035523as) Larry English and pregnant Nicole Williams English walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion show The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, Runway, Miami Swim Week, The W Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 16 Jul 2022

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (13035523as) Larry English and pregnant Nicole Williams English walk the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion show The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show, Runway, Miami Swim Week, The W Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida, USA - 16 Jul 2022

Nicole Williams shared her pregnancy news in a major way!

The WAGS LA star, 34, revealed that she and former NFL player husband Larry English, 36, are expecting their first baby together while taking the runway at Miami Swim Fashion Week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the show, Williams was joined on the runway by English, holding hands briefly before English loosened the tie on her robe and she took it off, revealing a black bikini and a baby bump.

English bent down and kissed Williams' belly, then shared a kiss with her before returning backstage. Later, the couple confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words, so…. SURPRISE!!!" the mom-to-be wrote. "Baby English loading …👶🏽⏲"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February 2021, Williams opened up about the couple's fertility journey, discussing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in a candid Instagram post.

"So, I wasn't going to post this but I've decided it's an important step to this whole fertility journey and although it's not glamorous, it's real life. This was my egg retrieval day! I was an emotional mess because on top of being hormonal, I had just broken my foot and I'm also scared to death of needles lol," she wrote.

"The nurses were so amazing and made me feel so relaxed, also Larry got to stay with me until it was time for the surgery," Williams continued. "30mins later I slowly woke up and was told we had 13 eggs!!"

Nicole-Williams-Larry-English Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

"I wanted to just be as real as I can with you guys since so many of you have gone through this or are starting this journey yourselves! Not all eggs will mature and that is why we only had 8 embryos…we still have to wait for genetic testing. We are happy and feel blessed no matter the outcome!"

Williams and English tied the knot in May 2017 after more than five years together at the Montage Laguna Beach in California. Bridesmaids included WAGS LA co-stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, as well as close friend Christina Milian.