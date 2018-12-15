Pregnant Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Photo of Herself Vomiting: 'Jesus Take the Wheel'

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi may be expecting her third child, but that doesn’t mean being pregnant is any easier.
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star — who recently learned the sex of her upcoming third child with husband Jionni LaValle — wished her followers a “Happy Friday” on Instagram, but posted a photo that looked far from it.
In the shot, Polizzi, 31, sits on the floor in gray sweatpants and a camouflage sweatshirt while she throws up into a toilet. “Happy Friday!🤰🏽#PregnantProblems #JesusTakeTheWheel #CouldI😞” she captioned the image.
Polizzi — who’s a mother to 6-year-old son, Lorenzo Dominic, and 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna Marie — announced she was pregnant on Thanksgiving.
To share the exciting baby news, Polizzi posted a photo of her children holding her sonogram on Instagram and captioned it, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”
On Thursday, the reality star revealed in a YouTube vlog that her third child on the way with LaValle, 31, will be a son.
Aided in their reveal by their oldest child, the couple watched as Lorenzo geared up to hit a baseball with colored powder inside that would tell their friends and family assembled on the yard whether the new addition would be a girl or boy.
“Go Lorenzo, you got this, honey! Big brother!” the mother-of-two could be heard encouraging him behind the camera as Lorenzo smiled and hit the grass with the bat.
A few seconds later, as Polizzi and Giovanna looked on, LaValle gently tossed the ball toward his son, who took a confident swing and made impressive contact.
Out exploded a cloud of blue as the family’s guests cheered and jumped up and down, exclaiming, “It’s a boy!”
The newest LaValle is due in June.
In a vlog shared to her YouTube channel late last month, Polizzi recalled that she and LaValle had “been trying” to conceive their third child “since July,” lamenting, “I was getting a little worried because it wasn’t happening as soon as I wanted it to.”
The expectant reality star previously admitted her preference for her third child’s sex — and fortunately for her, her wish was granted.
In March 2016, she told E! News, “I don’t want any more girls. If I have a girl, I’m just going to be really upset about it.”