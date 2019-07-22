Image zoom Jionni LaValle/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is getting candid about intimacy after pregnancy.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who gave birth to 7-week-old son Angelo in May, opened up about her sex life with husband Jionni LaValle on the Women on Top podcast.

“I waited six weeks with my two older kids because I ripped. This third delivery I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids so my vagina is huge, I guess,” the mom of three, 31, said.

“Actually, it doesn’t feel that bad down there. But I still want to wait just in case something happens and I do rip during sex. But after you have a baby vaginally and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first,” Polizzi shared.

“It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. It starts to feel good after you get into the motions, but you need a lot of lube, let’s just put it that way,” she added.

As for when she is ready, Polizzi detailed her perfect date night with her husband.

“I want my husband to take me out to dinner and I want to get horny drunk on wine and then we put the kids to bed,” she said. “Then we will go in our spare room and keep drinking wine and that’s how I want it to happen.”

The MTV reality star also talked about her children’s futures, revealing that she would not want daughter Giovanna as well as sons Angelo and Lorenzo to be on a Jersey Shore-style show.

“I want them to be better than me,” she said. “It’s so degrading and stupid. I mean if they really wanted to do a reality show, of course, I would support them. I am like any other mom in that I want them to be so much better than I am.”

Though fans and followers have watched her kids grow up in the spotlight, Polizzi, who rose to fame in 2009 after season 1 of Jersey Shore premiered, said she’s had her fair share of criticism for it.

“I always question myself about how much I should share about my kids. Because it’s going to be in the public eye and everyone’s going to know,” she said. “And I ended up stopping for a little bit just because people on the Internet are assholes and everyone is a mom shamer. Everyone can do things better than you. And they just give you this unwanted advice that I just couldn’t stand, so I stopped sharing the kids.”

However, she soon chose to post with no fear after realizing that parenting advice from strangers was unwarranted.

“But then I am like f— it, they can ruin my life and what I want to share with my fans. So I just ended up posting the kids again right away,” she said. “I want my babies to always be protected and in this little bubble, but at the same time, they are just such amazing little creatures and I want to share them.”