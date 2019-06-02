Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Sweet Photos of Her Kids Bonding with Newborn Son Angelo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s two little meatballs can’t get enough of their baby brother.

The Jersey Shore star shared a sweet slideshow of photos showing off the special bond her newborn son Angelo James already shares with his older siblings Giovanna Marie, 4½, and Lorenzo Dominic, 6½.

“MY SQUAD So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma” Polizzi, 31, captioned the post.

In the first photo, Lorenzo and Giovanna sit together on a couch as Giovanna holds her new baby brother. She makes another appearance in the photos in a sweet black-and-white image that features the older siblings gazing at little Angelo.

Lorenzo, meanwhile, can be seen holding Angelo all on his own in one of the photos, and making eye contact with him as he lies in his hospital crib in another.

Polizzi’s Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro weighed in on Lorenzo’s skills as an older brother, commenting, “Lorenzo is a boss! Best big brother ever!”

The reality star welcomed Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle on May 30, her rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE.

Angelo James Courtesy Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The couple announced her pregnancy in November, and revealed a month later that they were expecting a baby boy.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Angelo James Courtesy Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Since his birth, Polizzi has documented the stresses that come with life as a new mom, joking on her Instagram story Saturday, “Trying to manage three kids. Is it too soon to have vodka?”

She also shared a sweet video of a sleepy Giovanna munching on snacks and nodding as Polizzi asks if she’s now a big sister.