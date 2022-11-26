Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo of Kids: 'Thankful for These Munchkins'

Polizzi shares three kids, sons Lorenzo and Angelo and daughter Giovanna, with husband Jionni LaValle

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 26, 2022 04:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is showing just how thankful she is for her family.

The Jersey Shore star posted a cropped picture of her three children, Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 8, and Angelo, 3, smiling together for Thanksgiving.

"Thankful for these munchkins 🦃🙏🏽#happythanksgiving," Polizzi captioned the post.

In the shot, Lorenzo is the only one grinning at the camera as he rests his hands on his little brother's shoulders. He wears a gray button-up and black slacks, while his little brother wears a gray long-sleeve. Eight-year-old Giovanna smiles at another camera on the side, wearing a red sweater and white pants with red polka dots and a matching white bow.

The reality star revealed to PEOPLE in September that she doesn't feel comfortable with the idea of her children watching the series that made her famous.

"Even if they're 30, I'm like, 'I don't want you watching that. It's weird,'" Polizzi said.

She noted that her children have come across clips of Jersey Shore on TikTok and asked her about them, but she just replies with "Mommy's a paid actress. They made me do that." She said there are parts of the show she views differently now as a parent.

"Looking back as a mom, I'm like, 'Crap, my kids might see this one day meeting their father at the club and then bringing him home,'" she said. "You see us in bed. I hope they don't see that stuff."

"When they get older, they'll understand it," Polizzi added. "They're like, 'Mom, you're just crazy.' They already know me by now that I'm crazy, and they love me for it. There's a couple of things that I wish weren't on forever so my kids wouldn't see it, but it is what it is."

Polizzi spoke about the difficulties of being a mom of three on an episode of Parents' We Are Family podcast in January. She said she tries to find individual time for all three of her children.

"The hard part, I think with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times and making sure that you're spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together," she shared. "Because I feel like that's important for every kid."

She said she also considers herself a "silly mom," but knows when it is time to get serious.

"For the most part, I feel like I try and be a fun, cool mom," she said. "And my husband, I would say the same. He's always wrestling with the kids, and they're always cracking up with him, having a good time."

"But we have our moments where we're like, 'Cut the s—. It's time to stop,'" she added. "But I think overall, I would say we're fun parents."

