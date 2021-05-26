Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Sweet Snap with Sons Angelo and Lorenzo: 'Mawma & Her Boys'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shares sons Angelo James, 2 next week, and Lorenzo Dominic, 8, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is soaking up time with her sons.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore alum, 33, shared a sweet photo to Instagram of her cuddling her two sons, Angelo James, 2 next week, and Lorenzo Dominic, 8.

In the black-and-white shot, the reality star is holding her youngest son in one arm while wrapping her other arm around Lorenzo.

The trio dressed in pajamas for the photo, including Angelo, who rocked an adorable Mickey Mouse onesie.

"Just a Mawma & her boys 💙," she captioned the photo, also tagging husband Jionni LaValle.

LaValle and Polizzi are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie.

Over the weekend, Polizzi shared that her son Lorenzo celebrated his communion, which she documented on Instagram.

The star shared a family photo from the special day, which featured a blue-and-white balloon arch and a sign reading "God Bless Lorenzo."

"Happy Communion Day to my first born nugget, Lorenzo! I love you so much, my baby! ( This was the best pic we could get. Welp. )," Polizzi wrote.

Last May, Polizzi opened up to PEOPLE about isolating at home with her kids during the pandemic, joking at the time that her "household is definitely crazy."

"Just trying to get the kids' schoolwork done and clean the house and survive is a lot," she said. "It's literally all about the kids, and I don't have time to even think about myself or shower or do anything."