Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Proves That Daughter Giovanna, 7, Is Her 'Twinny' During 'Girls Day' Out

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna, 7, are twinning again!

The mother-daughter duo struck a pose on Tuesday, in a cute selfie the Jersey Shore alum, 34, shared to her Instagram.

In the pic, Polizzi smiled while looking at her mini-me, who posted for the camera. Both were a car at the time of the snapshot, mom in the driver's seat and daughter standing in the backseat behind her.

"Girls day with my twinny 💅🏽," Polizzi wrote, adding in parentheses, "We're parked."

The reality star's followers were quick to shower the two with love, many pointing out their striking resemblance.

"Twinning for sure ❤️🙌," wrote one of her commenters, while another said, "She looks so much like you ❤️."

Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle share two kids in addition to Giovanna: Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo, 2.

On a January episode of Parents' We Are Family podcast, Polizzi spoke about being a mother of three, revealing that that while she tries her best to "do it all," it can be hard to find individual time with her kids.

"The hard part, I think with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times and making sure that you're spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together. Because I feel like that's important for every kid," she shared.

She went on to add that she spends a majority of her time with Giovanna as her daughter "co-sleeps with her."

"And then my husband sleeps with my son and the baby just sleeps in the crib," Polizzi said. "So I'm with my daughter a lot from sleeping, and then also I take her to cheer and then my son Lorenzo does soccer. I try and go there too, but it's the same time as Giovanna's practice and then they're in school and all of that."

"It's hard to figure out when I'm going to spend time with each kid," she admitted. "So it's usually in a group, but I try my hardest...I try my best to do it all. But it's hard."

Polizzi also discussed her parenting style, and stated that she's "definitely a silly mom."

"For the most part, I feel like I try and be a fun, cool mom," she said. "And my husband, I would say the same. He's always wrestling with the kids and they're always cracking up with him, having a good time."

"But we have our moments where we're like, 'Cut the s—. It's time to stop.' But I think overall, I would say we're fun parents," Polizzo added.