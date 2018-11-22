Another adorable LaValle baby is about to heat up the Jersey Shore!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant with her and husband Jionni LaValle‘s third child, she announced Thursday on Instagram. Polizzi, 30, and LaValle, 31, are already parents to daughter Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6.

She posted a photo of her children holding her sonogram, writing, “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Following a two-and-a-half-year engagement, Polizzi and LaValle tied the knot in November 2014, two months after Giovanna’s birth.

On the Nov. 15 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Polizzi took a pregnancy test after a long day of drinking that led to a bout of vomiting.

“I never throw up, even when I was little. So I’m like, okay, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby — maybe I’m pregnant,” she said. “I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?”

“I want to take a pregnancy test. I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” Polizzi continued. “If I’m not, then f— it, I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club.”

After she and best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley took a trip to the drugstore to pick up tests, the now-mom-to-be was faced with the reality of seeing a negative at the time. She lamented, “It’s no. I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed. I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”

When Entertainment Tonight caught up with Polizzi in August, she revealed when asked about a potential baby No. 3, “I’m trying now. I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now so … “

Polizzi — who recently teamed up with Nico Tortorella to host the new MTV series How Far Is Tattoo Far?, which premiered on Oct. 11 — previously opened up to PEOPLE about her desire to expand her family further.

“Baby No. 3, I’m really planning for November of ’17. Trying then,” she said in 2016, joking, “So if I try [on] the 26th, I’ll be pregnant the 27th.”

In March of 2016, the soon-to-be mom of three told E! News that while the couple were excited to expand their family, it wouldn’t be happening anytime in the immediate future.

“He wants to have one right now,” she told the outlet of husband LaValle. “We’re ready for another one, just not like tomorrow.”

Polizzi also divulged that she had a preference for the sex of her third child. As the reality star quipped, “I don’t want any more girls. If I have a girl, I’m just going to be really upset about it.”