Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Smiles with Husband Jionni and Their Three Kids as They Celebrate Easter

Nicole Polizzi's kids are growing up fast, as seen in their latest family photo

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 10, 2023 04:36 PM
Snooki/Instagram
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi with family on Easter. Photo: Snooki/Instagram

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is grateful for her family this holiday.

On Sunday, Polizzi shared photos of her Easter festivities with husband Jionni LaValle and their three children — sons Angelo, 3, and Lorenzo, 10, and daughter Giovanna, 7.

"Happy Easter 🐣🐰🐇," she captioned the shot, where the family poses in front of a home with an Easter inflatable, dressed casually for the special occasion.

The reality star, 34, spoke with PEOPLE in September about her thoughts on whether her three kids will ever watch her MTV show Jersey Shore, sharing that "even if they're 30" she won't let her children see the series.

"Even if they're 30, I'm like, I don't want you watching that. It's weird," she admitted.

"I mean, even now my kids are 10 and 8 and they're on TikTok and they see old clips and stuff," she shared. "So they're like, 'Mommy, what are you doing here?' And I'm just like, 'Mommy's a paid actress. They made me do that.' "

"So that's my story as of right now until they're older and then I'll be like, 'Yeah, I was crazy,' " added Polizzi.

snooki and kids
snooki/ instagram

As for life outside of Jersey Shore, the mom of three loves soaking up the little moments at home with her kids.

"I just love staying at home and relaxing on the couch and all watching a movie together," she said. "I feel like in general, we're so busy running around at school and sports and everything."

"So when we do have those moments where we're all on the couch together as a family, just watching a movie, it's my best time."

