Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi 'Never' Wants Her Kids to Watch 'Jersey Shore': 'Even If They're 30'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hopes to keep her kids away from seeing their mom on Jersey Shore for as long as possible.

The reality star, 34, recently spoke with PEOPLE about her thoughts on whether her three kids will ever watch the MTV show, sharing that "even if they're 30" she won't let her children see the series.

Asked when she would feel comfortable with letting her kids watch Jersey Shore, Polizzi, who shares daughter Giovanna, 7, and sons Lorenzo, 10, and Angelo, 3, with husband Jionni LaValle, firmly says "honestly, never."

"Even if they're 30, I'm like, I don't want you watching that. It's weird," she admits.

"I mean, even now my kids are 10 and 8 and they're on TikTok and they see old clips and stuff," she shares. "So they're like, 'Mommy, what are you doing here?' And I'm just like, 'Mommy's a paid actress. They made me do that.' "

"So that's my story as of right now until they're older and then I'll be like, 'Yeah, I was crazy,' " adds Polizzi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Looking back at her time on the show, Polizzi says there are "definitely" parts of the show she views differently now that she's a parent.

"Looking back as a mom, I'm like, crap, my kids might see this one day meeting their father at the club and then bringing him home," she says. "You see us in bed. I hope they don't see that stuff."

"When they get older, they'll understand it," Polizzi adds. "They're like, 'Mom, you're just crazy.' They already know me by now that I'm crazy and they love me for it. There's a couple of things that I wish weren't on forever so my kids wouldn't see it, but it is what it is."

As for life outside of Jersey Shore, the mom of three says she loves soaking up the little moments at home with her kids.

"I just love staying at home and relaxing on the couch and all watching a movie together," she says. "I feel like in general, we're so busy running around at school and sports and everything. So when we do have those moments where we're all on the couch together as a family, just watching a movie, it's my best time."