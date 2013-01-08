Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi: I Already Want Another Baby

The reality star says she's already thinking about giving her little meatball a sibling

It was just four short months ago that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to a baby boy, Lorenzo, revealing her maternal side to world.

But the pint-sized reality star says she’s already thinking about giving the little meatball a sibling.

“I already want another baby,” the Jersey Shore star, 25, tells Cosmopolitan.com.

“[Fiancé] Jionni [LaValle] and I are building our house right now, but once it’s built, then we’re going to pop them out,” she says.

Polizzi isn’t the only one with babies on the brain – her recently engaged Snooki and JWoww costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley says she can’t wait to start a family of her own with fiancé Roger Mathews.