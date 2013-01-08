Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi: I Already Want Another Baby
The reality star says she's already thinking about giving her little meatball a sibling
It was just four short months ago that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to a baby boy, Lorenzo, revealing her maternal side to world.
But the pint-sized reality star says she’s already thinking about giving the little meatball a sibling.
“I already want another baby,” the Jersey Shore star, 25, tells Cosmopolitan.com.
“[Fiancé] Jionni [LaValle] and I are building our house right now, but once it’s built, then we’re going to pop them out,” she says.
Polizzi isn’t the only one with babies on the brain – her recently engaged Snooki and JWoww costar Jenni "JWoww" Farley says she can’t wait to start a family of her own with fiancé Roger Mathews.
“I was like, ‘Screw the marriage. I just want to have kids,'” Farley, 26, says. “I just really love Lorenzo and I think I need to give him a friend. He’s just so cute and [Polizzi] makes it look so easy, too.”