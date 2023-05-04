Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Photo with Husband, All Three Kids During Fun-Filled Disney Trip

The reality star rocked matching Disney t-shirts with her three children and husband Jionni

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 4, 2023 05:08 PM
Snooki
Photo: Snooki

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and her family are enjoying a trip to Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort — and she's taking her social media followers along for the ride.

In her latest Instagram post, Polizzi, 35, posed alongside husband Jionni, 36, and their three children, Angelo, 3, Giovanna, 8, and Lorenzo, 10, in front of Cinderella's Castle.

"The most important thing is family✨ #mycrew #disneyfam," the reality star captioned her post.

Polizzi posted other snaps from their vacation, including a sweet family selfie taken by her husband on a boardwalk, as well as numerous shots from Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

She wrote on one post, "No one loves dinosaurs & animals more than my Angelo🦕🦖 #mommysondate," while the former is captioned "Mawma bear and her cubs🥰 #blessedmawma #chaos."

The reality star's Instagram Story features even more snaps of all three of her kids posing with Minnie Mouse and with Daisy Duck. They also rode the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride at Magic Kingdom and attended the Magic Kingdom Parade.

The entire Polizzi family sported matching t-shirts for the trip, all of which feature the phrase "Disney 2023."

