Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Disappointed When Pregnancy Test Comes Back Negative on Jersey Shore

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has baby fever.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the MTV star revealed she and her husband Jionni LaValle, who already share daughter Giovanna Marie, 4, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6, are hoping to expand their family.

When Polizzi, 30, got sick after a long day of drinking, she immediately wondered if she might be expecting.

“I never throw up,” she said. “So I’m like, okay, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby — maybe I’m pregnant.”

“I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?” Polizzi continued.

Her bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley was also surprised.

“Nicole never throws up,” she said. “Like, what is going on right now? Super rare occurrence for Nicole. I’ve seen her hungover as s—, looking like a hot mess, but she does not normally hug the toilet.”

Polizzi decided to take a pregnancy test. “I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” she said. “If I’m not, then f— it, I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club.”

“I’m nervous. I really hope I’m pregnant, if not, I’m getting f—ing bombed,” she continued. “If it says no, I’m going to be upset. I really want a baby. Me and Jionni have been trying.”

When the test came back negative, Polizzi was disappointed. “I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”

Polizzi told Entertainment Tonight in August that she and LaValle were “trying now” for baby No. 3.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.