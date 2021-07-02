Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Proves Daughter Is Her Mini-Me as 6-Year-Old Recreates Star's Old Photo

"I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when i was 6. 😩🍿," the Jersey Shore alum wrote alongside the lookalike shot

Like mother, like daughter!

On Thursday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi uploaded side-by-side photographs on Instagram that showed off how much her daughter, Giovanna Marie, looks just like the reality star did when she was her age.

In the images, Giovanna, 6, is seen on the left side looking identical to her mother, who is pictured beside her in a throwback photo to the right. For the shot, both are seen wearing similarly colored shirts with their hair held up in one portion by a white scrunchie, as they each reach their hands into a snack bowl placed on their laps.

"I had my daughter reenact a pic of me when i was 6. 😩🍿," the Jersey Shore alum captioned the adorable lookalike shot.

In the comment section, fans reacted to the images and how much Polizzi and Giovanna's appearances are similar.

"That's the same photo right?😂," one wrote as another added, "Omg it's literally you!"

Others told the reality star that she should recreate the shot with her oldest child, son Lorenzo Dominic, as well.

"Make Lorenzo do it. I feel like he's a boy version clone of you too!!" said one fan while another wrote, "Lorenzo has your entire face though."

Alongside Giovanna and Lorenzo, Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle, 34, are also proud parents to youngest son Angelo James, who was born in 2019.

Last May, Polizzi opened up to PEOPLE about isolating at home with her kids during the pandemic, joking at the time that her "household is definitely crazy."