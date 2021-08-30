The Jersey Shore alum and husband Jionni LaValle are parents to sons Angelo James, 2, and Lorenzo Dominic, 9, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Lorenzo's 9th Birthday with WWE Party — and an Epic Cake!

Lorenzo Dominic's 9th birthday party was quite the knockout!

On Sunday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle celebrated their oldest child's birthday, treating him to an epic WWE-themed party complete with a wrestling-inspired cake.

Polizzi, who also shares son Angelo James, 2, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with LaValle, documented the special occasion on Instagram, sharing pictures from the party where Lorenzo sported a t-shirt that read, "The Birthday Dude."

"Such a fun day celebrating my Lorenzo turning 9! So proud of you my first baby! & can't wait to see you kill it in the ring one day! 🎂," Polizzi captioned the pictures.

Along with WWE decorations, Lorenzo was also surprised with a special WWE cake designed to look like a wrestling ring.

The mom of three also paid tribute to her eldest son on his actual birthday, Aug. 26, with a sweet Instagram message.

"M CRYING. Happy 9TH BIRTHDAY to my first baby!! You made me a mommy & changed my life forever," the reality star wrote alongside several photos of Lorenzo throughout his childhood. "I love you SO much squirrel & so blessed to be your mom. 🙏🏽😩

Now let's celebrate WWE style, my future wrestler!"

LaValle also shared a heartwarming post in honor of Lorenzo's birthday, calling his older son his "best buddy."