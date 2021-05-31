"You complete our little family," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote of her 2-year-old son Angelo James

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Son Angelo's Second Birthday with Pizza Party: 'So Blessed'

Baby Angelo is stealing a pizza our hearts!

On Sunday, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 33, celebrated her son Angelo James' second birthday with an adorable pizza-themed party and shared several snaps from the event to Instagram.

Polizzi, who shares sons Angelo and Lorenzo Dominic, 8, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle, documented the celebration, which included decorations, a personalized chef hat and shirt for Angelo as well as an elaborate pizza cake.

"MY SQUISHY! Happy 2nd birthday, my baby🙏🏽 You complete our little family💙 So lucky to be your mommy ✨ #squishy," the reality star captioned a photo of Angelo posing in his red chef hat.

The Jersey Shore alum also shared a sweet family photo from the celebration, featuring Polizzi and LaValle posing in front of the birthday cake with their three children.

"Super blessed 🔥 #Myfam," Polizzi wrote.

Several of Polizzi's Jersey Shore friends commented on the photos and wished Angelo a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Angelo!! Love you ❤️," Deena Cortese wrote while Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola added, "Happy Birthdayy lil cutie!"

Last week, Polizzi documented a heartwarming moment of her cuddling her two sons.

In the black-and-white shot, Polizzi is holding her youngest son in one arm while wrapping her other arm around Lorenzo.

The trio dressed in pajamas for the photo, including Angelo, who rocked an adorable Mickey Mouse onesie.

"Just a Mawma & her boys 💙," she captioned the photo.

Polizzi and her family also recently celebrated Lorenzo's communion and shared a picture from the special day, which featured a blue-and-white balloon arch and a sign reading "God Bless Lorenzo."