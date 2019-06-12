Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is already rocking a bikini just two weeks after giving birth to her third child, Angelo James.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, flaunted her post-baby figure on Instagram Tuesday, all while still keeping it real about postpartum.

While advertising that her bikini was part of The Snooki Shop, she also told fans, “If you zoom in I’m still wearing my diaper.”

The reality star has been open about her postpartum struggles, previously sharing an image of her diaper routine while joking that she would include it in the next line at The Snooki Shop. She also opened up to her followers in a clap-back against criticism she received for posting about wanting to get back into the gym just four days after giving birth — clarifying that she knew her body needed time to heal, but that she wanted to stay positive about her personal goals.

“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!” she initially captioned the image last Monday. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽”

While most fans praised Polizzi for her dedicated mindset, some slammed her in the comments, believing that she was too preoccupied with how her body looked so soon after giving birth.

“Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is? 🤦🏻‍♀️,” one wrote while a second remarked, “Is this really necessary? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth 🙄”