The reality star is already back in a bikini, but still dealing with the struggles of postpartum
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is already rocking a bikini just two weeks after giving birth to her third child, Angelo James.
The Jersey Shore star, 31, flaunted her post-baby figure on Instagram Tuesday, all while still keeping it real about postpartum.
While advertising that her bikini was part of The Snooki Shop, she also told fans, “If you zoom in I’m still wearing my diaper.”
The reality star has been open about her postpartum struggles, previously sharing an image of her diaper routine while joking that she would include it in the next line at The Snooki Shop. She also opened up to her followers in a clap-back against criticism she received for posting about wanting to get back into the gym just four days after giving birth — clarifying that she knew her body needed time to heal, but that she wanted to stay positive about her personal goals.
“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!” she initially captioned the image last Monday. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽”
While most fans praised Polizzi for her dedicated mindset, some slammed her in the comments, believing that she was too preoccupied with how her body looked so soon after giving birth.
“Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is? 🤦🏻♀️,” one wrote while a second remarked, “Is this really necessary? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth 🙄”
Polizzi edited her original comment to address the backlash, writing, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.”
“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” the reality star and fashion designer continued. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”
“THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY!” Polizzi added, joking, “I’m still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho.”
Polizzi confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Thursday, May 30, that she and husband Jionni LaValle had welcomed their third child that morning at 2:30 a.m. Their new arrival weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz, and joins sister Giovanna Marie, 4½, and brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6½.
“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” she told PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out.”
Following her bikini body post, Polizzi also shared a sweet photo of LaValle with Giovanna and Lorenzo cuddling with Angelo, writing, “My squad 🥰 #luckymawma#family #blessed”