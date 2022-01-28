Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Says She Co-Sleeps with Daughter, 6, While Husband Co-Sleeps with Son, 9

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is opening up about the difficulties of finding one-on-one time with her kids.

On a new episode of Parents' We Are Family podcast, the Jersey Shore star, 34, says while she tries her best to "do it all" it can be hard to find individual time with her three children, sons Angelo James, 2, and Lorenzo Dominic, 9, plus daughter, Giovanna, 6.

"The hard part, I think with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times and making sure that you're spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together. Because I feel like that's important for every kid," says Polizzi, who shares her children with husband Jionni LaValle.

The reality star shares that she most likely spends a majority of her time with Giovanna as she "co-sleeps with her."

"And then my husband sleeps with my son and the baby just sleeps in the crib," she continues. "So I'm with my daughter a lot from sleeping, and then also I take her to cheer and then my son Lorenzo does soccer. I try and go there too, but it's the same time as Giovanna's practice and then they're in school and all of that."

"It's hard to figure out when I'm going to spend time with each kid," she admits. "So it's usually in a group, but I try my hardest...I try my best to do it all. But it's hard."

Elsewhere in the interview, Polizzi discusses her parenting style, sharing that she's "definitely a silly mom."

"For the most part, I feel like I try and be a fun, cool mom," she says. "And my husband, I would say the same. He's always wrestling with the kids and they're always cracking up with him, having a good time."