Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Harlow on Mother's Day

Nicole Richie is celebrating Mother's Day with the important women in her family.

The former reality star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to share her appreciation for her mother, Brenda Harvey-Richie, including a sweet photo that featured a rare glimpse at daughter Harlow, 15.

"We all love you," Richie wrote across an image of her mother, her sister Sofia, Harlow, and herself. "Happy Mothers Day Queen."

Richie also shared several throwback images of her and her mother in the following slides. "Thank you for making sure our fits were right & tight for all of the 80s," she captioned one. In the photo, Richie and her mother are wearing matching dresses and hairstyles.

Richie shares Harlow and son Sparrow, 13, with her husband Joel Madden, 44. The two have been married since 2010 and are notoriously protective of their kids.

Although Richie rarely shares photos of her kids, she has been open in the past about her parenting experience and the struggles of being a working mom.

"Saying that it is difficult sometimes is very comforting for other women to hear — just knowing that it is a juggle," the mom of two told PEOPLE in September 2015. "It's just about doing what you can, finding the balance in your own life ... Every family is different, every household is set up differently and it's just a constant game of prioritizing — it's like a puzzle every day."

Nicole Richie/instagram

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Simple Life alum shared that daughter Harlow is a fashionista just like her mom. "She takes my clothes all the time," she said. "I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it's mine]."

Richie has learned a lot about parenting over the past few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She told PEOPLE in July 2021 that although her two kids had different experiences throughout the crisis, she was able to focus on activities that grounded them.

DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

"I've always stressed that going outside and being in nature is important, but it really became a true necessity once everyone was locked into their computers, Zoom work, all of the things. We really had to make an effort to go outside and be in nature and connect to the earth."