Nicole Richie tells PEOPLE that the way her two kids "gave it their all" during lockdown and virtual learning "really made me so proud of them"

Nicole Richie Says She Learned to 'Take a Pause and Listen' as Mom to Harlow, 13, and Sparrow, 11

Nicole Richie has some parenting takeaways from the pandemic.

The star is mom to daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 13, and son Sparrow James Midnight, 11, and during the Baby2Baby Back2School event at Boyle Heights City Hall in Los Angeles Wednesday, Richie, 39, shared what living in lockdown last year taught her as a mother.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've just learned to listen, to really take a pause and listen," she tells PEOPLE. "I've always stressed that going outside and being in nature is important, but it really became a true necessity once everyone was locked into their computers, Zoom work, all of the things. We really had to make an effort to go outside and be in nature and connect to the earth. I think that is something we have to prioritize in our lives."

Richie, who shares her kids with husband Joel Madden, adds that Harlow and Sparrow had "completely different experiences" in quarantine, however, the "one through line was — especially last school year — it was really hard."

"We were all in shock and everyone was trying to figure out how to make it work," she says, adding, "Everything was happening at once and I think everyone was just trying to make it work, and then we had the summer to kind of prepare for that new [school] year and the kids, they just did it. They gave it their all. ... It just really made me so proud of them."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"These kids are very strong and it'll be interesting to see and hear from the future writers and creators of what this experience has been, because they've gone through something that I didn't go through at their age," says Richie. "It's really interesting."

At the Baby2Baby event, which also saw Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry lending a hand, Stitch Fix Kids and Epic helped provide families with basic school essentials, including backpacks, school supplies, hygiene and safety items, groceries, diapers, sporting equipment and more.

Richie distributed clothing in the Stitch Fix Kids pop-up shop, where students could pick out school outfits.

nicole richie zoey deschanel and katy perry Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

She tells PEOPLE that giving back to others is a key element of her parenting in raising her kids.

"It's very important. The way that I was raised it wasn't even an option. It was just a responsibility that you had, and that's how we continue to communicate with our family about this," she says. "You take care of your community, and you take care of the people around you. So that's all they know."