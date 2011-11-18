Spotted: Nicole Richie and Her Ballet Babe

Rocking her favorite jacket, Nicole Richie escorts her equally stylish 3½-year-old Harlow Winter Kate (wearing an LAmade cardigan) to ballet practice on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Tiny dancer!

Rocking her favorite jacket, Nicole Richie escorts her equally stylish 3½-year-old Harlow Winter Kate (wearing an LAmade cardigan) to ballet practice on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The designer, 30, and husband Joel Madden recently headed overseas with their daughter, as well as 2-year-old son Sparrow, to meet the Disney princesses at Kensington Palace.

“It’s different because I know I can get away with more,” Richie jokes of life married to her rocker beau.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s stuck. It’s fine.'”