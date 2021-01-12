Nicole Richie Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Daughter Harlow at 3 Months: 'Favorite Girl'

Nicole Richie is feeling nostalgic.

On Monday, the 38-year-old actress and fashion designer marked her daughter Harlow Winter Kate's 13th birthday on Instagram by posting a throwback shot of the pair when her elder child was 3 months old (Richie also shares son Sparrow James Midnight, 11, with husband Joel Madden).

"Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️ ," Richie wrote. "You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom."

"Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world 💫✨💫 Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys," she added.

Richie's followers flooded the comments section of the post to wish Harlow a happy birthday, including Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell and Zoë Saldana. Richie's father, Lionel Richie, commented three heart emojis.

While Richie and Madden — who wed in December 2010 — don't often discuss their children or share photos of them on social media, they do offer occasional glimpses into their life as a family of four.

Last May, the Good Charlotte rocker, 41, posted a black-and-white photo of his family sitting on the steps of the United States Capitol building, using the opportunity to wish a happy Mother's Day to his wife — "one of the best to ever do it."

"Nicole we love you and I Thank you," he wrote in honor of Richie. "You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️. "

Back in March, Richie opened up during a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan about how one of her parenting approaches has shifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're in homeschool so they're doing their Zooms," she said at the time. "It's weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."