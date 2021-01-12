Nicole Richie Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Daughter Harlow at 3 Months: 'Favorite Girl'
Nicole Richie shares daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 11, with husband Joel Madden
Nicole Richie is feeling nostalgic.
On Monday, the 38-year-old actress and fashion designer marked her daughter Harlow Winter Kate's 13th birthday on Instagram by posting a throwback shot of the pair when her elder child was 3 months old (Richie also shares son Sparrow James Midnight, 11, with husband Joel Madden).
"Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️ ," Richie wrote. "You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom."
"Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world 💫✨💫 Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys," she added.
Richie's followers flooded the comments section of the post to wish Harlow a happy birthday, including Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell and Zoë Saldana. Richie's father, Lionel Richie, commented three heart emojis.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Sofia Richie Poses with Sister Nicole and Her Lookalike Daughter Harlow, 12: 'My Favorite Trio'
While Richie and Madden — who wed in December 2010 — don't often discuss their children or share photos of them on social media, they do offer occasional glimpses into their life as a family of four.
Last May, the Good Charlotte rocker, 41, posted a black-and-white photo of his family sitting on the steps of the United States Capitol building, using the opportunity to wish a happy Mother's Day to his wife — "one of the best to ever do it."
"Nicole we love you and I Thank you," he wrote in honor of Richie. "You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️. "
Back in March, Richie opened up during a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan about how one of her parenting approaches has shifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're in homeschool so they're doing their Zooms," she said at the time. "It's weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."
"They really need that time. They need that time away — I'm sure a lot of moms feel like they need time away from their kids too, but it's true, a lot of time kids need time away from us," added The Simple Life alum. "They want to talk about other things, and I think they're doing a really great job."