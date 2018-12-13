Pregnant Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way — with the Help of Son Lorenzo

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s family is seeing blue!

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed in a YouTube vlog Thursday that her third child on the way with husband Jionni LaValle will be a son.

Aided in their reveal by their oldest child Lorenzo Dominic, the couple watched as the 6-year-old geared up to hit a baseball with colored powder inside that would tell their friends and family assembled on the yard whether the new addition would be a girl or boy.

“Go Lorenzo, you got this, honey! Big brother!” Polizzi, 31, could be heard encouraging him behind the camera as Lorenzo smiled and hit the grass with the bat.

Nicole Polizzi/YouTube

A few seconds later, as Polizzi and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie looked on, LaValle gently tossed the ball toward his son, who took a confident swing and made impressive contact.

Out exploded a cloud of blue as the family’s guests cheered and jumped up and down, exclaiming, “It’s a boy!”

The newest LaValle is due in June.

In a vlog shared to her YouTube channel late last month, Polizzi recalled that she and LaValle, 31, had “been trying” to conceive their third child “since July,” lamenting, “I was getting a little worried because it wasn’t happening as soon as I wanted it to.”

The expectant reality star, who announced her baby news on Thanksgiving, previously admitted her preference for her third child’s sex — and fortunately for her, her wish was granted.

In March 2016, she told E! News, “I don’t want any more girls. If I have a girl, I’m just going to be really upset about it.”