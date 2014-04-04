The reality star and her fiancé Jionni LaValle are expecting their second child this fall, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Image zoom



Jamie McCarthy/NEP/WireImage

It looks like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be taking her own pregnancy advice!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star, 26, and her fiancé Jionni LaValle are expecting their second child this fall, her rep tells PEOPLE.

“Jionni and I are so excited to confirm that we are expecting our second child! Now knowing that our test results are good and our baby is healthy, we can finally talk about it,” Polizzi wrote in an extended blog posted to her site Friday.

The couple — who were engaged in March 2012 — are already parents to 19-month-old son, Lorenzo Dominic. Their nuptials later this year will proceed as planned.

“The wedding is still on as scheduled and it will take the apocalypse to change that,” she writes.



“We planned to have a second child before our wedding, and will indeed still be getting married in the fall of 2014. We are a committed family that will raise our children to be the best they can be and give them the best life we can give them.”

“My whole perception of life has changed ever since I had my son,” Polizzi told PEOPLE in September. “I finally grew up into the woman my parents always knew I would be and I love it.”

But Polizzi won’t be alone in her pregnancy journey. Best friend, and Snooki & JWoww costar, Jenni “JWoww” Farley is expecting her first child, a daughter, in July.

“YAY finally I can go shopping with [JWoww] for BABY GIRL THINGS! Lorenzo’s so excited!” Polizzi Tweeted after Farley’s announcement.

The shopping sprees just hit a whole new level of excitement.

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}