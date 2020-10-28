"It’s just that constant push, pull and I would say a lot of parents would say the same thing," said Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman on Why Daughters Don't Have Instagram: I'm Not 'Techy,' Wouldn't Be Able 'to Monitor'

Nicole Kidman is opening up about why her two daughters won’t be joining Instagram anytime in the near future.

While appearing virtually for an interview with British talk show Loose Women on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress revealed that her two young daughters with her husband Keith Urban – Faith Margaret, 9, and Sunday Rose, 12 — are not allowed to create accounts on the popular social media app.

Describing herself as someone who is "not very techy," Kidman also noted it is "very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it."

"I won’t let them be on Instagram … I have a 12-year-old right now who is chomping at the bit, wanting to like get into all of that," the Oscar-winning star said. "And I'm like, 'No no, no.' It’s just that constant push, pull and I would say a lot of parents would say the same thing. Am I right?"

Last year, while posing for the May 2019 cover of Vanity Fair, Kidman similarly opened up to the magazine about her parental choices when it comes to social media and cell phones.

"They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram," the Big Little Lies star said.

