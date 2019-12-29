Nicole Kidman Celebrates Daughter Faith's 9th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, is another year older!

On Saturday, the Big Little Lies star, 52, wished Faith a happy 9th birthday on Instagram with an adorable throwback image of the mother and daughter. In the second photo, Kidman showed off the chocolate birthday cake for her daughter.

“Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️🎂,” Kidman captioned the post.

Several celebrities wished Faith a happy birthday in the comment’s section of her mom’s post, including Savannah Guthrie, Naomi Campbell, and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town.

In addition to Faith, Kidman and Urban, 52, also share daughter Sunday Rose, 11. (Kidman also has two adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 24, and daughter Isabella, 27.)

Given her busy work schedule, Kidman has said that she likes to spend her time off with her family. “I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That’s probably all I need in my life,” she said in the cover of InStyle‘s June issue.

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home,” the Bombshell actress said. “I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

In April, Kidman shared that her daughters are both musical, like their dad. Faith plays violin, while Sunday plays piano — and is interested in filmmaking, like her mother.

“We’re just a very close family,” Kidman told InStyle. “We put the time in, and there’s no taking that for granted.”

The proud parent added: “I’m constantly learning from them. They teach me about me. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be, and letting them find their way and then supporting them. It’s rigorous — rigorous truth, rigorous consciousness. You’re constantly looking at yourself so you’re not placing these expectations on a child.”