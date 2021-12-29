Nicole Kidman Wishes Daughter Faith a Happy 11th Birthday: 'You Are Loved Beyond Measure'

Nicole Kidman, who shares daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, 13, with husband Keith Urban, marked the special day with a celebratory tribute on Instagram

Happy birthday, Faith Margaret!

Nicole Kidman celebrated her youngest daughter's 11th birthday on Tuesday, marking the special day with a sweet Instagram tribute that featured a photo of a cake with chocolate frosting and colorful, cosmic sprinkles, placed in front of a piñata-inspired "Happy Birthday" banner.

"Happy birthday our darling Faith. You are loved beyond measure.❤️❤️❤️ Mumma and Dad 🎂 🎉," Kidman, 54, wrote.

The Being the Ricardos actress shares daughters Faith and Sunday Rose, 13, with her husband of 15 years, Keith Urban.

Kidman's 13-year-old Big Little Lies costar Chloe Coleman sweetly commented on the post, "Happy Birthday Faith!!😍."

Last year, the Academy Award winner similarly marked Faith's special day with an Instagram message and a snap of a candle-lit birthday cake. Kidman captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much ❤️ 🎂."

The star — who is also mom to adult children Isabella Jane, 29, and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — often keeps her girls out of the spotlight.

But earlier this year, The Undoing actress appeared virtually during the opening monologue of the 2021 Golden Globes broadcast with Urban, 54, and their two daughters sitting beside her on the couch.

Speaking with Marie Claire Australia in November 2020, Kidman opened up about juggling parenting duties with her husband as they balance their busy careers.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," said Kidman. "When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang [my sister Antonia] and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids. That's special."

"It's the nature of what we're all having to do now — you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together," she continued. "We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

Kidman also previously revealed to the outlet her desire to expand her brood.

"I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice," she told the magazine in their 25th anniversary issue in August 2020.