Nicole Kidman Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Daughters Sunday and Faith: 'Wonderful Memories'

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on a fun-filled time with her girls.

The Oscar winner, 53, shared a throwback video from an August 2015 Vogue Australia photo shoot, in which she frolicked and danced with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who would have been 7 and 4 at the time, respectively. In the clip, the mom laughs and smiles as she plays with her children's hair and twirls with them at Uluru in Australia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just looking back. Wonderful memories. #Uluru 🧡🇦🇺 ," Kidman, who shares her two youngest with husband Keith Urban, captioned the post on Instagram Monday.

The Undoing actress opened up to Glamour U.K. for the magazine's November digital issue, revealing how her girls have handled the quarantine lockdown (Sunday is now 12 and Faith just turned 10 last month). Kidman said though they were somewhat used to virtual learning since they travel often because of their famous parents' jobs, they miss seeing their friends on a regular basis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For a 12 year old, it's about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9 year old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends," she added. "I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Elsewhere in the Glamour U.K. interview, Kidman said her sister Antonia and three of her kids moved in with Kidman while she shot the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, making for quite the full house.

"I just love kids. I said once, 'I prefer children to adults.' I like adults more now, not more than kids, though," she said at the time. "I love being around children and we've got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back [to Nashville] to release his album. So, my sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us."