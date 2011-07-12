Spotted: Nicole Kidman's Happy Handful

Nicole Kidman gives her arms a workout, toting daughters Faith Margaret, 6 months, and Sunday Rose, 3, through Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

Another airport arrival!

Why the short trip? The actress, 44, attended the BAFTA galasitting at a table with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! — on Saturday.

The girls are Kidman’s daughters with husband Keith Urban.

