Spotted: Nicole Kidman's Happy Handful
Nicole Kidman gives her arms a workout, toting daughters Faith Margaret, 6 months, and Sunday Rose, 3, through Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
Another airport arrival!
Why the short trip? The actress, 44, attended the BAFTA gala — sitting at a table with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! — on Saturday.
The girls are Kidman’s daughters with husband Keith Urban.