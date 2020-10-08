Nicole Kidman Admits Husband Keith Urban Sometimes 'Needs to Escape' Their 'Female-Heavy' Family

The Oscar winner said her "actual life with my husband and two daughters is quite simple"

Keith Urban is outnumbered in his household.

Speaking with Marie Claire Australia for the magazine's November issue, Nicole Kidman says her country singer husband, 52, has to retreat from their "female-heavy" family from time to time. The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!' " said Kidman, adding: "At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."

"Oh, and he Googles cars — I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she continued. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

The Oscar winner, who stars in the new HBO thriller The Undoing, also opened up about juggling parenting duties with Urban as they balance their busy careers.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," said Kidman. "When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang [my sister Antonia] and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids. That's special."

Image zoom Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman/Instagram

"It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together," she continued. "We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Raving over her romance with Urban, Kidman said when the pair said their "I dos," she "married into my heart."

"He just came along and protected me," she said. "He's loved me, given me confidence, and made me so much more comfortable. He knows who I am and he's opened me up. We have an interesting balance because I'm an introvert and he's an extrovert."

She said her home life is relatively "simple" despite the Hollywood couple's celebrity status.

"I've got an incredible life now, though. I actually have a very simple life, strangely enough," said Kidman. "Everyone thinks it must be so complicated, but it's not. My creative life is off the charts, but my actual life with my husband and two daughters is quite simple."

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban Says It 'Felt So Obvious' Wife Nicole Kidman Was 'the One'

Kidman also told Marie Claire that Sunday has ambitions of one day becoming a filmmaker.

"Yes, she's obsessed with it," the proud mom said of the girl's interest in directing. "But the frustration with COVID is she usually comes on set and watches, but this time she can't due to the COVID protocols. It's so sad as a mum not to be able to take her to work with me. But there'll be other opportunities."