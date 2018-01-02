Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters Sunday and Faith looked to have the time of their life while dancing to their dad's performance on New Year's Eve

Among Keith Urban‘s wide legion of fans, two undeniably stand out: his kids!

Cheering and dancing from the sidelines? The musician’s daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 9, as shown in a clip mom Nicole Kidman shared to Facebook on Monday.

“Side stage watching Daddy! Happy New Year everyone!” Kidman captioned the video, in which she’s getting down right alongside the youngsters.

The animated evening took place three days after Faith celebrated her 7th birthday. To mark the occasion, her parents used social media to share an image of a large number 7, taken from a window that looks out on the Sydney skyline.

Wrote Kidman, 50, in her post, “Happy Birthday to our baby girl who is now 7. You are so gentle and kind and loving and bring us joy joy joy darling girl. It is a blessing to be your parents.❤️❤️❤️”

“HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY FEEF – we LOOOVE you. Mum and Dad xxxxxx,” chimed in Urban, 50.

The spouses are generally pretty private when it comes to their girls, but have opened up in the past about some of their core parenting values.

“We’re a very intimate family and we discuss many things,” the Big Little Lies actress told PEOPLE in October, sharing how they addressed the Las Vegas shooting in their household. “We take responsibility of parenting so seriously, but we also keep an open conversation between our kids.”